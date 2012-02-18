Joonbug

b2flyer

Joonbug
Joonbug
  • Save
b2flyer flyer design hand drawn illustrations vector coffee
Download color palette

the hand illos flyer. I went with a cleaner, more simple one.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2012
Joonbug
Joonbug

More by Joonbug

View profile
    • Like