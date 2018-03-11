62/100: | PPM

Allie

Moving is a thing.

Moving by yourself is another thing.

PPM is a personally procured move. In June 2017, I packed up all of my things and moved from Florida to Missouri. In January 2018 I did the same thing, this time to Louisville, KY, where I'll reside for a few years.

