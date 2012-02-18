Shannon Mølhave

Taxi app icon revised

Shannon Mølhave
Shannon Mølhave
  • Save
Taxi app icon revised app icon application mobile
Download color palette

Revised final version of the icon for a Scandinavian app to call a taxi.

C29d8e090e83430b56a6da01fd7b485c
Rebound of
Taxi app icon
By Shannon Mølhave
View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2012
Shannon Mølhave
Shannon Mølhave

More by Shannon Mølhave

View profile
    • Like