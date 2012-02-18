Jon Johnson

You're My Favourite

You're My Favourite valentine card screen print lost type
For our first Valentine's Day as a married couple, I made my first screen printed valentine. Yellow and grey to match our wedding invitations.

Printed on French Pop-Tone whip cream. Will probably go up for sale next year in an alternate colourway. Process shots on my Flickr, here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/brfcjohnson/tags/valentine/

