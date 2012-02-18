Daniel Waugh

Natal - Winterboard

Natal - Winterboard
Middle is main.
Alot of people use the home button as a metaphor for winterboard, just doesnt make sense to me. I have made a home button icon but for activator instead.

Posted on Feb 18, 2012
