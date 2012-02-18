tomhermans

Antwerpen Basket

tomhermans
tomhermans
  • Save
Antwerpen Basket logo antwerpen basket
Download color palette

logo for annual Antwerp Basket event, originally intended for shirts, later on used for all communications

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2012
tomhermans
tomhermans

More by tomhermans

View profile
    • Like