Old School Game Boy

Old School Game Boy game boy theme gpsphone iphone retina app
This morning I decided to make a Game Boy DMG theme for gpSPhone. It comes included with the controller replacement and icon. You can download it manually here, or install it by adding my repo to Cydia: http://j0egas.com/repo

Posted on Feb 18, 2012
