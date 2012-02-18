Practicing more German!

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Well, those european people have taught us to use grids, so... A little grid game with German declinations.
// Esos muchachos europeos nos han enseñado a utilizar grillas, así es que un poco de grillas juguetonas con las declinaciones del idioma alemán no vienen mal ;-P