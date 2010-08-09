Paul Stanton

Storyboarding the UI

Paul Stanton
Paul Stanton
mobile iphone ui storyboard coursefinder
Working my sketches up into high-fidelity storyboards, which demonstrate the various screen layouts based on user interaction. It's still looking very iPhone-like, especially with that top bar so I might end up tweaking that a little as not to alienate $insertOtherMobileOS users

Rebound of
Coursefinder mobile - UI planning
By Paul Stanton
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
