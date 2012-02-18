Seth Rexilius

Focus on the Family Redesign

focus family christian ministry
Experimenting with a redesign exercise for focusonthefamily.com. You can see more pics and read my breakdown here: http://goo.gl/SE2P0. Feedback welcome.

Posted on Feb 18, 2012
