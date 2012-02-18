Adam Trageser

Rocket Detail

Rocket Detail rocket space ship illustration stars retro vector childrens book story adam trageser
Detail of a rocket illustration for a children's book. The featured story was Jack Prelutsky's "There Are Things Out There."

