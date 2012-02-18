Olly Sorsby

Visit Birmingham

Olly Sorsby
Olly Sorsby
  • Save
Visit Birmingham logo icon mark visit birmingham
Download color palette

This is where i'm at now, with the layered marks, each colour represents a category within the campaign.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 18, 2012
Olly Sorsby
Olly Sorsby

More by Olly Sorsby

View profile
    • Like