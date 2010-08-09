Chris Gillis

flamingo - not pink

flamingo - not pink
daily design exercise shots to keep fresh with type.
#5 for august - flamingos - not pink

type - nevis, SchulVokalDotless, Fowl Play (ding from Chank!)

Posted on Aug 9, 2010
