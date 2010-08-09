Author page

Bruno Martins

Work in progress illustration to ornament an about page. I'm going to add extra details to it.
I'm thinking in a bench... It's supposed to be an art gallery.
Work done at Seegno

Posted on Aug 9, 2010
