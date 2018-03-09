Brent Lowell

Lincoln Line Art

Brent Lowell
Brent Lowell
Hire Me
  • Save
Lincoln Line Art president illustration vector icon icons lines line art lincoln
Download color palette

Illustration for a Bloomberg Media Group video

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2018
Brent Lowell
Brent Lowell
Graphic Designer and Art Director
Hire Me

More by Brent Lowell

View profile
    • Like