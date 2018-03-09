Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alejandro Ramirez
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
Shipear branding brand simple geometric modernist developers designers community identity graphic design logo
We're happy to announce the shipping of 'Shipear'!

Shipear is a learning space we created to train designers and developers for free through talks, courses and workshops in which we share experiences and discuss the future with the community!

This is part of the graphic identity we've developed for this project and there's more coming, so stay tuned! You can also check the full identity attached or on behance.

