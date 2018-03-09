Trending designs to inspire you
We're happy to announce the shipping of 'Shipear'!
Shipear is a learning space we created to train designers and developers for free through talks, courses and workshops in which we share experiences and discuss the future with the community!
This is part of the graphic identity we've developed for this project and there's more coming, so stay tuned! You can also check the full identity attached or on behance.
Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨
