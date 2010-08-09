Newness of life (detail)

A cropped detail of an illustration based on passages about the resurrection, for the History of Redemption book.

When working on this, I was loving it, but was terrified that the client would absolutely hate it, but when I turned in a big batch of new pieces, they specifically mentioned this one and said how much they loved what I had done with it. That absolutely made my week, their encouragement was such a huge relief... gave me a boost of energy and excitement to keep moving onward with the rest of the pieces and go with my gut on all of them...

For you art historians out there, the Christ figure is after Grunewald's "Christ in Majesty." Such an absolutely amazing painting. The man had skills.