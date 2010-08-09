Josh Sullivan

Scorebbboard is Live

Scorebbboard is Live api web app
OK guys Scorebbboard is live. Just have your shot IDs ready and head over to www.Scorebbboard.com. The site is beta. We are going to be making more changes to it very soon. Let us know what you think or if you have any big ideas for the next version. Big thanks to Jesse Bunch for helping me with the development.

NOTE There is no need to refresh the page. Just sit back and watch.

