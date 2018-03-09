José Barcelon Godfrey

Geoffrey Butler Assistant App

José Barcelon Godfrey
José Barcelon Godfrey
Hire Me
  • Save
Geoffrey Butler Assistant App sketchapp sketch concept ui fresh prince ai lifestyle assistant app
Download color palette

Quick assistant app exploration idea I threw together this week.
Inspired by Geoffrey from the fresh prince of bel air. 🤴🏾

What are your thoughts on the future of personal assistants ?
Voice over text input ? Let me know what you guys think. ✌️

🐦twitter

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2018
José Barcelon Godfrey
José Barcelon Godfrey
Freelance designer/dev 💡
Hire Me

More by José Barcelon Godfrey

View profile
    • Like