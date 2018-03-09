Geoffrey Butler Assistant App

Trending designs to inspire you
Quick assistant app exploration idea I threw together this week.
Inspired by Geoffrey from the fresh prince of bel air. 🤴🏾
What are your thoughts on the future of personal assistants ?
Voice over text input ? Let me know what you guys think. ✌️
