iStat for iPhone: Retina display icon

icon istat blue purple shiny iphone ios
A slightly updated iStat icon for the next app update, to take full advantage of the iPhone 4's lovely screen.

Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Makers of Snowflake, iStat Menus and Skala.

