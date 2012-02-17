Moshik Nadav Typography

Paris Typeface - by Moshik Nadav Typography

Moshik Nadav Typography
Moshik Nadav Typography
Hire Me
  • Save
Paris Typeface - by Moshik Nadav Typography paris paris typeface fashion typeface for fashion font for fashion moshik nadav moshik typography typographic posters sexy typeface sexy font cool ligatures cool typeface cool font type typo typeface font fonts ligatures fonts for fashion magazines
Download color palette

Paris Typeface - New Typeface by Moshik Nadav Typography.Get it on: www.moshik.net

Moshik Nadav Typography
Moshik Nadav Typography
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Moshik Nadav Typography

View profile
    • Like