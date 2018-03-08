Kyla Tom
Abound UI

Kyla Tom for Madison Ave. Collective
Abound UI mobile desktop finish college abound college website ui
Desktop and mobile view of the Abound: Finish College website home page. Abound helps potential students find the right college and their Finish College branch is geared toward adult students looking to start or finish their degrees.

Posted on Mar 8, 2018
