Magnus Cederholm

Dribble invitation wanted

Magnus Cederholm
Magnus Cederholm
  • Save
Dribble invitation wanted vintage retro typography old
Download color palette

I have wanted a dribble invite for a long time, and finally I got one!

This badge was suppose to be on the header on my new portfolio (coming out soon), but I guess I have to take it away now since I’m already here. Thanks for the invite, Sandro :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2010
Magnus Cederholm
Magnus Cederholm

More by Magnus Cederholm

View profile
    • Like