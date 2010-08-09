Paul Stanton

Coursefinder mobile - UI planning

Coursefinder mobile - UI planning mobile iphone ui sketch template
Playing with ideas for a mobile UI for the University of Leeds' Coursefinder, trying not to make it *too* iPhone like as it should be perceivable on all mobile platforms.

Posted on Aug 9, 2010
