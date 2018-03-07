Nicolò Arena

Where does our energy come from?

We think it's important to know where your energy comes from. Check out our interactive map:

https://bulb.co.uk/energy/whereitsfrom

Illustrations by Aurelia Lange (aurelialange.co.uk)

