Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Oral care logo design. A unique combination of a toothbrush, tooth and toothpaste with hidden symbolism of the letter "H." The creative oral care logo is suitable for companies or businesses about dental care products, dentists or oral health care therapies. The modern symbol will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=29566