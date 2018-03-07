Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Frankie Soo

Oral Care Logo

Frankie Soo
Frankie Soo
  • Save
Oral Care Logo symbol logo children hygiene toothpaste toothbrush tooth healthcare ux ui logo for sale branding clever logo creative logo logo design dentistry dentists logo dental logo h logo letter h logo oral care logo

Oral Care Logo

Price
$500
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Oral Care Logo
Download color palette

Oral Care Logo

Price
$500
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Oral Care Logo

Oral care logo design. A unique combination of a toothbrush, tooth and toothpaste with hidden symbolism of the letter "H." The creative oral care logo is suitable for companies or businesses about dental care products, dentists or oral health care therapies. The modern symbol will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=29566

Frankie Soo
Frankie Soo
Welcome to my logo design portfolio

More by Frankie Soo

View profile
    • Like