TaskPaper Show Project List

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
TaskPaper is my favorite app (tie with CoverSutra).
One thing that itches me though is the way it displays Project List, in a non-native panel where I'm always afraid of deleting something and losing precious data. Given that the Project List behaves exactly as a good ol' source panel (think Finder or iTunes), why not display it as such? Here's a comparison with the original: http://cl.ly/1uMi
What do you think?