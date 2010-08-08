Zachary Schiller

Gigantor - Notes & Camera

Zachary Schiller
Zachary Schiller
  • Save
Gigantor - Notes & Camera gigantor iphone theme icons notes camera
Download color palette

I did a Leica M icon for Rohmer way back in the day, and I'd been itching to update it for the iPhone 4. Beat me to it, nice job Kris. Looks great!

1c05e548a8b1238e8dc6d7e83ecc53a6
Rebound of
Camera - Avant 2 HD
By Kris Mendoza
View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Zachary Schiller
Zachary Schiller

More by Zachary Schiller

View profile
    • Like