FeedReporter v.3

FeedReporter v.3
OK. I think we're getting closer.

Fullsize: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/452595/FeedReporter-v3.png

Changes:

#1 - Replaced Feeds/Bookmarks buttons with an awesome slider. Thanks to Pontus Johansson - http://drbl.in/43079

#2 - Made the "Unread Articles" feel more like a feed. Similar to NetNewsWire.

#3 - Fixed the search bar corners. Thanks to Mac Tyler.

Rebound of
Feed Report v.2
By Matthew Skiles
Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
