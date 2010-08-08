Jocelyn Richard

Hello dribbble.

Hello dribbble. dribbble pink univers
Big thanks to the ever-talented Tyler Galpin who drafted me, it's an honor and a pleasure to be in such good company.
Game on!

Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Meanwhiles & Neverweres
