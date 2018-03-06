🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
The Dribbble team is headed to Seattle for Hang Time! We’d love to have you join us for a one-day design conference where you’ll get inspired by the best and brightest in the design community. We’re excited to welcome Aaron Draplin, Dana Tanamachi, Khoi Vinh, and many more to the stage. Grab a ticket now at our special early bird price—only available until March 31st!
We’re inviting all local designers to our Hang Time Seattle after party! If you attend Hang Time Seattle or Behind the scenes with the Draplin Design Co., you’ll have VIP access!
Check out our event page and we'll see you on Tuesday, May 15th at 5:30 pm at the Waterlink Atrium.