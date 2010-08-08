Will Croft

WI

Will Croft
Will Croft
  • Save
WI
Download color palette

New direction for the upper-"tab"-bar. Floating, more modern and less noise.

Can't decide on the lower levels whether or not the indented content (both sides, not shown) should indent or line up.

Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Will Croft
Will Croft

More by Will Croft

View profile
    • Like