Pontus Johansson

Feed Report v.2 idea

Pontus Johansson
Pontus Johansson
  • Save
Feed Report v.2 idea rebound ui app mac interface slider slide switcher switch
Download color palette

I don't know if it's a good solution, but I got the idea and I wanted to try it real quick :)

D3a38f8b1620577ce00b448e65694e1d
Rebound of
Feed Report v.2
By Matthew Skiles
View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Pontus Johansson
Pontus Johansson

More by Pontus Johansson

View profile
    • Like