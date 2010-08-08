Dan Rubin

Dated

Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin
  • Save
Dated orange green blue univers iphone
Download color palette

1981 fits best when touching both sides and the bottom, which means it doesn't quite fit as nicely as the other two — but I'm ok with that :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Dan Rubin
Dan Rubin

More by Dan Rubin

View profile
    • Like