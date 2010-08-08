Dan Rubin

Folded

Folded univers orange texture
Still playing with this as I turn it into a brief series of iPhone and iPad wallpapers. Love this faux folded paper look.

Rebound of
Happy accident
Posted on Aug 8, 2010
