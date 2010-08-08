Jayden Anderson

No Country For Old Men 2

Jayden Anderson
Jayden Anderson
  • Save
No Country For Old Men 2 movie poster tungsten dials
Download color palette

Zooming out a layer, and still playing around with some ideas still. Feedback is much appreciated.

1124ea4faae742976569f5b4ae0599c3
Rebound of
No Country For Old Men
By Jayden Anderson
View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Jayden Anderson
Jayden Anderson

More by Jayden Anderson

View profile
    • Like