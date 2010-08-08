Feed Report v.2

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
OK. Here's v2.
Fullsize: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/452595/FeedReport-v.2.png
Changes:
#1 - Added fullscreen buttons
#2 - Changed the active color to a more native blue.
#3 - Removed the large plus icon for unread, and changed to a small icon next to favicon.
#4 - Removed dotted dividers in articles view, and added subtle gradient.
#5 - Changed to toolbar buttons so that you can now view "Feeds" or "Bookmarks". Removed unread/bookmarks count from the buttons, as this could cause problems if you had a large amount of unread/bookmarks.
The pressed/active state for the "Feeds" button still needs work. If anybody has any suggestions on how to make it look better, feel free to rebound the shot.