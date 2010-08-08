Feed Report v.2

Matthew Skiles

OK. Here's v2.

Fullsize: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/452595/FeedReport-v.2.png

Changes:

#1 - Added fullscreen buttons

#2 - Changed the active color to a more native blue.

#3 - Removed the large plus icon for unread, and changed to a small icon next to favicon.

#4 - Removed dotted dividers in articles view, and added subtle gradient.

#5 - Changed to toolbar buttons so that you can now view "Feeds" or "Bookmarks". Removed unread/bookmarks count from the buttons, as this could cause problems if you had a large amount of unread/bookmarks.

The pressed/active state for the "Feeds" button still needs work. If anybody has any suggestions on how to make it look better, feel free to rebound the shot.

Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
