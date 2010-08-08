Ahmed C.

Sperm?

Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.
  • Save
Sperm? illustration superheroes desktop wallpaper
Download color palette

Sorry for the title, couldn't resist it lol

Decided to make some simple wallpapers (to submit on http://simpledesktops.com) based on a previous shot..

Hopefully, I'll finish making two or three examples tonight :)

C5d0e20f2944fc41222bcf49299264f2
Rebound of
I'd rather be Flying
By Ahmed C.
View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Ahmed C.
Ahmed C.

More by Ahmed C.

View profile
    • Like