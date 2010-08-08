prekesh

Wicket

Wicket star wars icon
Wicket! :D this was quite fun to make, i learnt a few things that i'll be able to use when I make Chewbacca.

I'm still tweaking the icon so critique and feedback are welcome as always !

Posted on Aug 8, 2010
