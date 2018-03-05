Joining Kickstarter!

Trending designs to inspire you
As of this week I'm stoked to announce that I'll be joining the amazing people over at Kickstarter as a Lead Product Designer. Excited to get started and work with such a talented team.
Shoutout to all my friends over at @MetaLab, thanks for making the last 3 years awesome.
Also, my first time playing in Cinema 4D, so be gentle.