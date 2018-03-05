Dribbble Shot

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Just received an invite to Dribbble and couldn't wait to share! Previously been too afraid to share work but after Epicurrence's Winter Work Week, I have gained confidence in my own ability.
This shot is from a website for an app I'm working on (my own idea) and incorporates some feedback I received at Winter Work Week around typography. It's just the start so feedback on colours and typography welcome (and anything else)!
Lack of a logo at the moment but that's cos I'm still unsure of a name... I'm thinking "Kick" though.