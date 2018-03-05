Sam Harris

Dribbble Shot

Sam Harris
Sam Harris
  • Save
Dribbble Shot homepage website first health ui ux
Download color palette

Just received an invite to Dribbble and couldn't wait to share! Previously been too afraid to share work but after Epicurrence's Winter Work Week, I have gained confidence in my own ability.

This shot is from a website for an app I'm working on (my own idea) and incorporates some feedback I received at Winter Work Week around typography. It's just the start so feedback on colours and typography welcome (and anything else)!

Lack of a logo at the moment but that's cos I'm still unsure of a name... I'm thinking "Kick" though.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 5, 2018
Sam Harris
Sam Harris

More by Sam Harris

View profile
    • Like