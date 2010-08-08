Dave McNally

Discons

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
Discons icons circles vector knockout discons
Download color palette

Possibly a start to a second icon set. 24px circles here and this time, the glyphs and circles are one shape layer, the glyph being subtracted from the circle. A unified shape allows for quick resizing and easier addition of more colours.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like