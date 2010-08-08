Patrick Schneider

Bird

Patrick Schneider
Patrick Schneider
Hire Me
  • Save
Bird pixelart bird
Download color palette

some more pixelart, this used to be a pixel version of a logo made for a dead half life 2 mod

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Patrick Schneider
Patrick Schneider
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Patrick Schneider

View profile
    • Like