Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wingman

Arts Alive

Wingman
Wingman
  • Save
Arts Alive kids web design
Download color palette

We created this website with a beautiful video hero to really show off the "Arts Alive" mission. Not only do we have the movement of the video but we also have an auto-typing header. We went with a super bright color palette to really highlight the "kid" component. Check it out at https://artsaliveinc.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2018
Wingman
Wingman

More by Wingman

View profile
    • Like