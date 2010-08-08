Ad Taylor

What ho, blog!

Ad Taylor
Ad Taylor
  • Save
What ho, blog! blog
Download color palette

I've decided I want to move my blog and portfolio away from iamadtaylor.com and into a brand that I can extend (much) later on in life.
So I am creating a brand and a blog for whatho.co, this is the first mock-up I'm likely to throw away.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Ad Taylor
Ad Taylor

More by Ad Taylor

View profile
    • Like