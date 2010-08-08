Jayden Anderson

No Country For Old Men

No Country For Old Men movie poster tungsten dials
Beginning of a new poster in the western series I was subconsciously making until I just barely realized that's what I was doing.

Thing is nowhere near finished. Just wanted to get the basic concept down.

Posted on Aug 8, 2010
