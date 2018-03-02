Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bellman Sheep | Hotel Ketchum

hotel ketchum motion graphics motion design animation motion animator sheep sun valley fluffy idaho bellman minimal
I had the opportunity to collaborate with Hotel Ketchum from Sun Valley, Idaho, to create this fluffy bellman-sheep. The city has a rich history of sheep herding, so naturally Hotel Ketchum has woven the history into its theme. This little guy is part of a series so stay tuned for more!

