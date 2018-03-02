Bellman Sheep | Hotel Ketchum

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had the opportunity to collaborate with Hotel Ketchum from Sun Valley, Idaho, to create this fluffy bellman-sheep. The city has a rich history of sheep herding, so naturally Hotel Ketchum has woven the history into its theme. This little guy is part of a series so stay tuned for more!