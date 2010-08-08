Robyn Morris

Yolk

Robyn Morris
Robyn Morris
  • Save
Yolk yellow identity businesscard
Download color palette

New piece added to the work section on digitalmash.com. This one is an id for a friend's interior design firm.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2010
Robyn Morris
Robyn Morris

More by Robyn Morris

View profile
    • Like