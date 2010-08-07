Antonio Carusone

Vetted Logo

Antonio Carusone
Antonio Carusone
  • Save
Vetted Logo logo logotype triangle golden ratio
Download color palette

Logo I'm working on. Not sure of the shape of the triangle or if it should be filled or stroked. FY, top triangle is a golden triangle. ;)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2010
Antonio Carusone
Antonio Carusone
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Antonio Carusone

View profile
    • Like