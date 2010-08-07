Matthew Skiles

FeedReporter - No Feeds

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Hire Me
  • Save
FeedReporter - No Feeds rss app mockup
Download color palette

Just a little look at what happens when you don't have any feeds.

Fullsize: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/452595/Reporter---No-Feeds.png

D9ccafe3f435028ccf9d11764500d57b
Rebound of
FeedReporter - RSS Reader App Mockup
By Matthew Skiles
View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2010
Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
Hire Me

More by Matthew Skiles

View profile
    • Like